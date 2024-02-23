IndyGo receives TSA Gold Standard Award

An IndyGo bus. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is being honored on the national stage for its commitment to safety.

The Transportation Security Administration presented the public transit agency and Indianapolis municipal corporation with its Gold Standard Award in recognition of the bus systems’ security and emergency readiness.

It’s the highest level of recognition the TSA can give a transit agency.

IndyGo is being awarded for achieving top scores during an annual review.

It was one of five agencies across the nation to get the award this year.

IndyGo previously won it three other times, most recently in 2020.

