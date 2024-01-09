Purdue University received $10 M grant from Lilly Endowment

Search
Purdue University receives $100 million grant from Lilly Endowment

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Incorporated is awarding $100 million in grants to Purdue University.

The funding includes $50 million to support the construction of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business building. The remaining $50 million will go to supporting the university’s Purdue Computes initiative.

Plans for Daniels School of Business were unveiled in September 2022 as a reimagining of Purdue’s School of Management.

Construction is slated to begin this summer and is expected to open to students in 2027.

Purdue says the grants represent the “largest gift” in the university’s history.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

