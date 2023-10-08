Quiet but cool weather for the next few days

TONIGHT

Cool and cloudy with a stray light shower

Sunset: 7:16 PM

Sunday night looks like it will be a cloudy one with chances for light rain around 20% for most neighborhoods. For the most part, it will just be cool and calm with a light breeze out of the northwest at 5 MPH.

TOMORROW

A few morning clouds around

Monday will clear out for our daytime conditions. This sunshine will start warming things up in the afternoon, but we are likely to see a high temperature in the low 60s and winds will remain breezy out of the west.

TOMORROW NIGHT

As we move into Monday night we’re expecting clear skies and rain free conditions, unlike what our Sunday evening is expecting. It will also be our coolest evening as a result of the clear skies with most waking up in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning. Get your fuzzy slippers ready.

TUESDAY

Tuesday looks quite nice as well with another cool but clear day outside. Perfect for enjoying some fall color. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. No rain in the forecast.

8 DAY

Another system moves in late next week

The next week looks like we might be able to sneak in some showers by the later parts of the week, but Monday and Tuesday at least look sunny and rain free with a nice fall feel. We are in a drought here in Indiana so some rain later on in the week sounds like a good thing. Rain chances look greatest by Thursday and Friday. It is unlikely to see strong storms with this wave of rain. Temperatures will eventually warm up to near average temperatures for this time of year. This time of year we are usually seeing high temperatures just above 70 degrees.