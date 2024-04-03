Fountain Square to host rooftop garden party for total solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eclipse viewers looking for amazing views and something to do for the total solar eclipse on Monday can go to The Rooftop Garden in Fountain Square for an out-of-this-world party.

Carrie Pietz, the general manager of the Fountain Square Theatre Building, on Wednesday talked with “All Indiana” host Kayla Sullivan about the event.

Pietz said, if people buy a table, it comes with one drink ticket per guest, an appetizer buffet (vegetarian options available), duck pin bowling and ISO-rated glasses. Regular general admission will not include the drink ticket, but drinks will be available for purchase.

They will be sticking to the eclipse theme with special Upland Brewing beers as well as a Black out Tito’s Lemonade cocktail.

This event will happen rain or shine at 1 p.m. Monday. Visitors can enjoy it outside on the roof or indoors in the duckpin bowling area or, later on, at Imbibe. At the bar, visitors can enjoy pool, arcade games, pingpong and good food into the night. Visitors also can avoid eclipse traffic and buy a room at the Fountainview Inn, which is attached to the same building.

Tickets and more information is available online.