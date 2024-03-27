Hotel Indy to celebrate solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States will experience its second total solar eclipse and Indiana will be at the center of the path of totality.

There are viewing events across the state to witness the historic event.

Elevate your solar eclipse viewing experience at the luxurious Hotel Indy at 141 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis. They will host a celebration on the rooftop on April 8 from 1-5 p.m.

“We have three tiers of tickets, my most favorite is the $300 VIP experience package. It comes with an open bar experience and access to a variety of oeuvres,” explained Melanie Williams from Hotel Indy.

Enjoy an afternoon of celestial wonder with a themed eclipse menu against the city skyline with a handcrafted cocktail.

“The Solarist is a pineapple rum martini, it’s a combination of delightful ingredients, its sure to be a hit for this once-in-a-lifetime event,” Williams said. “We’ll have an amazing buffet available as well as plated options as well.

Tickets begin at $75 and the VIP experience is $300 a person. The second-tier tickets include a free drink or you can buy a ticket to get inside the venue.