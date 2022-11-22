News

Spectacular Wednesday ahead, mild through Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been making nice strides in the temperature department since this past weekend as today featured a mid-50 degree day! The peak of this nice weather arrives on Wednesday before we turn towards a cooldown with returning rain chances.

Tuesday night: Clear and chilly conditions are ahead for tonight as lows dip into the low 30s.

Wednesday: It will be a joyous type of day for our Wednesday. Bright skies and pleasant mild air will combine to make Wednesday the best weather day of this week. Enjoy a fantastic day overall with highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day: We keep the mild air trend rolling into our Thursday with increasing cloud cover. Most of our Thanksgiving Day is expected to be dry. It won’t be until Thursday night in which showers begin to return to the state.

Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances linger into Friday with highs backing down into the upper 40s to low 50s. Another system will swing in behind Thursday’s and bring additional rain chances for the final weekend of November. Highs will stay near to slightly above normal through the extended forecast.