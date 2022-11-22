News

Spectacular Wednesday ahead, mild through Thanksgiving Day

by: Steven Diana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been making nice strides in the temperature department since this past weekend as today featured a mid-50 degree day! The peak of this nice weather arrives on Wednesday before we turn towards a cooldown with returning rain chances.

Tuesday night: Clear and chilly conditions are ahead for tonight as lows dip into the low 30s.

Wednesday: It will be a joyous type of day for our Wednesday. Bright skies and pleasant mild air will combine to make Wednesday the best weather day of this week. Enjoy a fantastic day overall with highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day: We keep the mild air trend rolling into our Thursday with increasing cloud cover. Most of our Thanksgiving Day is expected to be dry. It won’t be until Thursday night in which showers begin to return to the state.

Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances linger into Friday with highs backing down into the upper 40s to low 50s. Another system will swing in behind Thursday’s and bring additional rain chances for the final weekend of November. Highs will stay near to slightly above normal through the extended forecast.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

After the Bell: Disney CEO’s big paycheck; FFC blocks robocall provider; beers to best in soccer

Business /

Pacers serve Thanksgiving dinner for homeless shelters; Haliburton brings his parents

Indiana Pacers /

The Zone Banner 2022 arrives at Franklin High School

High School - The Zone /

Big crowd turns out for hearing of Delphi murders suspect

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.