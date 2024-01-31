Starbucks launches olive oil-infused drinks in the U.S.

(WISH) — Are you a fan of olive oil? What about olive oil in coffee? Starbucks is now selling its extra virgin olive oil-infused drinks across the United States.

It’s called “Starbucks Oleato” and the company says an Italian tradition inspired it. According to their website: “Oleato began in Sicily when Starbucks founder Howard Schultz was introduced to the daily Mediterranean custom of having a spoonful of olive oil. As he sipped his morning coffee, he was inspired to try the two together. There he unlocked the unexpected: coffee enhanced with lush, velvety flavor that lingers beautifully on the palate.”

The drinks debuted in Italy last year. A Starbucks executive previously told CNN that it’s one of the “biggest launches we’ve had in decades.”

However, CNN reports that the line-up had subpar reviews from some customers and critics at the time. Yet, Starbucks decided to launch the drinks across the U.S. and Canada this week.

The line-up includes an oat milk latte infused with olive oil and a new toffee nut iced shaken espresso with golden foam that contains olive oil.

New Oleato Golden Foam™ Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and Oleato™ Caffè Latte with Oatmilk

(Provided Photos/Starbucks)

According to CNN, some customers previously complained of the drinks sending them straight to the bathroom. CNN reports that a pair of people reviewing the drinks posted a video titled “We Tried Starbucks Olive Oil Coffee Drinks and Seriously Regret It.”

A review on Bon Appetit was titled “You Can Finally Try Starbucks’ New Olive Oil Coffee in the US—But Why Would You?” Within the review, the author writes “I generally like the taste of olive oil, but I’ve never yearned to drink it. And I felt like I was drinking it, left with the sensation that the interior of my mouth had been basted in oil.”

The beverages are now available at all Starbucks locations in the U.S., including stores in grocery stores, airports, and on college campuses.