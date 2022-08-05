News

Steamy weekend

A warm and muggy end to the work week with temperatures this morning in the lower 70s! We have a stationary front over the state which will generate a few isolated showers and storms. We do manage to see some dry time today as well. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 70s.

A steamy weekend ahead of us with highs soaring to the upper 80s with high humidity! Could feel like the mid 90s with a stray shower or storm chance through the afternoon. We’ll continue to see that spotty shower or storm through Sunday with highs at the 90° mark.

We’ll see a pattern change through next week! We’ll cool it off Monday with highs in the mid 80s with a shower or storm chance. Humidity will drop as temperatures drop through the middle of the work week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s through the later half of the week with partly cloudy skies.