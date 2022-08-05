News

Steamy weekend

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

A warm and muggy end to the work week with temperatures this morning in the lower 70s! We have a stationary front over the state which will generate a few isolated showers and storms. We do manage to see some dry time today as well. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 70s.

A steamy weekend ahead of us with highs soaring to the upper 80s with high humidity! Could feel like the mid 90s with a stray shower or storm chance through the afternoon. We’ll continue to see that spotty shower or storm through Sunday with highs at the 90° mark.

We’ll see a pattern change through next week! We’ll cool it off Monday with highs in the mid 80s with a shower or storm chance. Humidity will drop as temperatures drop through the middle of the work week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s through the later half of the week with partly cloudy skies.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cheney: DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there’s evidence could call into question the US as ‘nation of laws’

National /

Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

Local /

Lavrov says Russia is ready to discuss prisoner swap with US after Griner conviction

International /

Blinken: China military drills are ‘significant escalation’

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.