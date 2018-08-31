Stuckey Farm holding first Sunflower Festival

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) – The already popular Stuckey Farm is trying something new this year.

The farm in Sheridan is holding its first Sunflower Festival this weekend and next.

The farm has 18 varieties of flowers growing.

In addition to the sunflowers, there will be apple picking, cider tasting, pig racing, a corn maze and a 90-foot tube slide.

Ticketing is limited and must be purchased online to ensure admission to the event.

You can buy tickets here.

Ticketing options include:

Top Sun Pack: $12.50 – Access to all attractions, Apple Picking and (1) U-Pick Sunflower.

Stuckey Farm Bucket of Sun Package: $25.00 – Access to all attractions, Apple Picking and (6) U-Pick Sunflowers and Metal Sunflower Bucket.

The address to Stuckey Farm is 19975 Hamilton Boone Road in Sheridan, Indiana.