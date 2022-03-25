UnPhiltered

Interview transcript provides new details in Delphi case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation, News 8 talks about new developments in the Delphi murders investigation.

News 8’s Demie Johnson joined Phil Sanchez to break down a 194-page transcript of an interview between police and Kegan Kline, the man in jail accused of creating a fake social media account to get sexual pictures and videos of underage girls.

“Next, I think we need to hear from Kline’s attorney at some point,” Johnson said. “He’s the only person who hasn’t responded to us. We did talk to state police. We asked them if there were any concerns about us releasing this information. They said no.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.