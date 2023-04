‘UnPHILtered’: Event raises $350,000+ for scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Friday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez caught up with James Duke James, a committee member of 100 Black of Men of Indianapolis Inc.

James talked with Sanchez about a recent ceremony at Newfields, which raised more than $350,000 in scholarships for 28 seniors in more than 17 central Indiana high schools.

James had talked with Sanchez recently in advance of the ceremony.