‘UnPHILtered’: Is a ‘twindemic’ ahead in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold and flu season is fast approaching, and many in the medical community are worried about a possible flare up in both flu and COVID-19 cases.

Graham McKeen, the assistant director of public and environmental health for Indiana University, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” to talk about the concerns over a possible “twindemic.”

“We can look to the Southern Hemisphere, who experience winter before we do, and if we look at Australia this winter, they just got out of their worst flu season in the last five years. So, we kind of looked at them as maybe a bell ringer indication for the United States.”