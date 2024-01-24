Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Remembering Lil Bub and her legacy

UnPHILtered: Remembering Lil Bub and her legacy

by: Dylan Listner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small cat from Indiana who made a big difference in the world is being honored.

Lil Bub was an ambassador that helped other animals in need across the country. 

She died in 2019, but her owner is honoring her memory with a memorial. He’s also encouraging others to get involved in helping pets with special needs.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, for Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered” segment on News 8 at 11 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Carmel host sensory-friendly ice-skate night
Entertainment /
Lance Jones, Zach Edey lead...
College Basketball /
Proposed Indiana legislation concerns LGBTQ...
Political News /
Indiana big-fish record falls for...
Indiana News /
Health Spotlight: Can naps be...
Health Spotlight /
Purdue baseball prepares for Preseason...
Sports /
Nuggets fend off Pacers at...
Indiana Pacers /
Pierre Brooks scores 20 as...
College Basketball /