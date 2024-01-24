‘UnPHILtered’: Remembering Lil Bub and her legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small cat from Indiana who made a big difference in the world is being honored.

Lil Bub was an ambassador that helped other animals in need across the country.

She died in 2019, but her owner is honoring her memory with a memorial. He’s also encouraging others to get involved in helping pets with special needs.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, for Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered” segment on News 8 at 11 p.m.