US braces for more severe storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 40 million Americans on Wednesday were under severe storm threats.

Nearly 900,000 homes in the U.S. did not have power Tuesday night. Now, the northeast is bracing for flooding.

Forecasters suggest they could get up to four inches of rain, “These storms are going to be capable of producing widespread damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour,” said Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County, New York.

New York City and surrounding areas are also preparing for the wind gusts, “When you get over 70, then it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Kevin Guthrie, Florida Emergency Management.

This weather system created at least 23 tornados since Monday in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Officials report multiple tornadoes in Florida’s panhandle, leaving 49 of 67 counties under a state of emergency.