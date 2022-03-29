Vaccine Central

Fishers announces changes for COVID-19 vaccinations, testing

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers will close two COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics Monday in part due to the city’s high vaccination rate and the declining infection rates.

A news release from the city government also noted a declining damage for vaccines.

The city will only give vaccinations starting Monday from the Fishers Health Department at 8937 Technology Drive. That’s northwest of the I-69 interchange for 116th Street. The Health Department vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments will be not required for curbside COVID-19 testing at the new location, but prescheduling is also available at fishers.in.us/Testing. For COVID-19 vaccines, people can walk-in or schedule appointments ahead of time for first, second and booster vaccinations at fishers.in.us/Vaccine.

Fishers Health Department’s non-COVID-19 Immunization Clinic will be in the same location and offers vaccinations for flu, meningitis, HPV, and more to the public. Immunizations are by appointment only and can be scheduled at fishers.in.us/Immunizations. Non-COVID-19 Immunization Clinic hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.