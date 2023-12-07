Windy and warmer to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 10-15° above average heading into the weekend.

Thursday:

A decent Thursday ahead with brisk south-southwesterly winds at 20-30 mph pushing in some milder temperatures. Highs are poised to reach the upper 50s, teasing the edge of 60° for parts of southern Indiana.

Friday:

Friday brings a cloudier ensemble, offering hints of mid/high cloud cover. Temperatures continue their upward trend, cruising through the 50s. Clouds will build significantly by Friday night ahead of this weekends storm system.

Weekend:

A system grows stronger and pushes north-northeastward through the Midwest. A trailing cold front sweeps eastward across the region on Saturday. Rain amounts look to be much less across our state compared to earlier forecasts, as the system’s best forcing holds off until Sunday and mainly east of our area. A few showers will be possible Saturday, with even a few thunderstorms possible for the afternoon. Windy conditions precede the front on Saturday, with southwesterly gusts hitting 25-35 mph. Brisk conditions continue into Sunday with northwest gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will push close to 60° on Saturday, but will fall quickly to the lower 40s by Sunday.

8 day forecast:

The start of the week sees dry and seasonably cool conditions. Highs will hold in the mid 40s for much of the week with very limited precipitation chances.