‘Pet Pals TV’: Giving pets a second chance at The Four-Legged Ranch

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” and “Great Day TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Nancy Hoffman, founder of The Four-Legged Ranch.

Hoffman shares with News 8 the ranch’s mission to give pets a second chance when no one else will, and how pit bulls are often the first pets to be abandoned and abused.

She also discusses how central Indiana’s recent cold spell affected these pets and how the ranch worked to rescue the discarded animals.

Follow the ranch on Facebook, and enjoy the full interview above to learn more!

