Intelius Review: An Unbiased Analysis With User Experience

There are many methods to make new friends, find partners or locate roommates on the web. Though, it’s wise to be cautious with individuals you’ve never encountered before. Intelius people search can help you establish their trustworthiness by running a background check.

But many people worry if Intelius is a legitimate service. We used the service and examined many customer reviews to find out that it’s a dependable source of data. Moreover, we’ve checked the features and have compared its pricing with alternate people search sites.

To get more information on Intelius, read this Intelius review further.

Intelius Review – Company Overview

Intelius background check was originally derived from the private search engine infospace in 2003 in Seattle, Washington. The company then took possession of a few other background verification companies, such as Classmates, Family Builder, and Bothell. It’s frequently considered one of the most outstanding current companies that do background checks through the internet.

Is Intelius Legit?

The Better Business Bureau has been awarding Intelius people search services with their highest score, A+, each year since 2021. This review of the Intelius background check assists you in deciding if this service is a good fit for you. Let’s begin by looking at the pros and cons.

Intelius Pros

Many price choices & subscription packages

Excellent Android & iOS mobile apps

Large public records database

User-friendly site interface

Simple to navigate the platform

Intelius Cons

A little-to-no client service

At times, the report information is incomplete

No transparency exists in pricing

Things to Consider Before Buying an Intelius Background Check Report

It’s vital to ensure the reliability and worth of the data you’ll receive from a background check service before subscribing or paying for a single check. It’s essential that it does more than just a search on Google.

Moreover, it’s necessary to have an unlimited number of searches accessible as part of your Intelius app subscription. An honest background check company should also provide quick results delivery. Such checks should be reputable and informative enough to help in the search for a long-lost family member, friend, or romantic interest.

Customers usually anticipate obtaining information about their current and previous residences, places of employment and education, telephone numbers, and email addresses while utilizing this service.

Intelius Review: What Features & Benefits Does It Offer?

We took a close look at this service and compared it to other background check services in order to determine what each feature is worth. Whether you opt for an Intelius background check subscription or buy a single report, you can gain access to a variety of advantages.

If you’re unfamiliar with background check services, it’s possible that you’re unaware of which ones are trustworthy. This review was written to ensure you make an informed decision when investing in a service.

Is Intelius Legit & What’s Its History?

Intelius people search has established itself as a reliable data source for its clients over the course of more than a decade. Whenever it relates to doing background checks, it’s usually acknowledged as being among the very efficient choices available.

People may be tempted to use Google to try to access the information they need without paying, but Intelius people search doesn’t work like that. It has a comprehensive database filled with valuable data that’s otherwise hard to come by or not available on Google.

The Intelius people search makes it easier to access public records by collecting all the necessary information in one place. However, it’s important to note that Intelius background checks shouldn’t be used to evaluate potential employees or rental applicants. This kind of inquiry requires the help of a qualified consumer reporting agency.

Intelius Cost and Pricing

Intelius offers numerous payment options, and subscription plans to meet your needs. If you want to investigate someone or keep a check on them, you can select to pay for every search. The searches on a pay-per-use basis provided by Intelius include:

People search on Intelius costs $0.95

Using Intelius, a reverse phone search costs $0.95

Reverse address lookup using Intelius costs $4.95 to $14.95

Intelius criminal record is $14.95, while international costs are $29.95

A background check from Intelius costs $39.95

A $19.95/month Premier membership gets you unlimited searches

A Premier Plus membership costs $29.95/month

When a person uses Intelius people search for the first time, they’ll be enrolled in a subscription plan, even if they only plan to use it one time. Before you submit any monetary information, such as your bank or credit card data, read the terms of the sales agreement carefully.

Additional possibility to consider is becoming a member of Intelius background check if you want to conduct several searches over time. Before you acquire an Intelius background check, you should be aware that the cost of the search will reduce if you sign up for a longer subscription time with the company.

If you choose to terminate your membership, the company will charge you $7.95. Thus, we recommend trying out the service with a single search before signing up for the subscription.

Intelius Customer Support

During weekdays from morning 7 o’clock to 5 o’clock as per Pacific Standard Time, Intelius background check service can be reached via telephone or email for customer service.

Intelius reviews offer a selection of services to help customers understand the terms and conditions of subscription on the website. Moreover, they also provide technical help for the website or program.

Intelius People Search

Intelius people search is the primary search option that Intelius offers. It costs just above one dollar for an individual search, but unless users cancel the membership within seven days, they’re enrolled in a top-tier Plus membership.

I took advantage of the Intelius people search to obtain a basic background report of a person. This report included their name, age, date of birth, past and current residences, email addresses, relatives, social media accounts, jobs, and educational background.

If you would like to access more information about an individual, all you have to do is enter their name, contact number, place of residence, or current location into Intelius’ search box. This is especially helpful for those who use Tinder and for those who haven’t been in contact with their companions from childhood. Additionally, the search will remain private from the general public.

Reverse Phone Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius offers a fundamental reverse lookup service for a one-time fee of $1. Nevertheless, you may have to pay a regular subscription fee after that. You need to enter the 10-digit phone number into the search bar to start a reverse phone lookup. This will let you know the name and address of the person associated with the number, as well as other information such as their age, family connections, and previous employment.

This kind of information is helpful because we often get calls from numbers we don’t recognize. Through reverse phone lookup, we’re able to identify who the caller is, regardless of whether the call came from a landline or a cell phone.

Reverse Address Lookup – Intelius Review

Intelius also provides reverse address lookup. This report can aid prospective homebuyers to discern more information on the historical record of a property as well as consider if it’s worth their resources. Moreover, it’s a great strategy to discover pertinent information concerning your local area.

A reverse address search can give you specifics about a particular property, such as its location, former owners, occupants, neighbors, worth, taxes, and even its design. We can take advantage of this report when we want to purchase a house so we can see how much the previous owners had paid.

Criminal Record Searches – Intelius Review

It’s now possible to request Intelius to do a criminal history search. You can do a criminal record search for $29.95 within the US, or inside one state for $14.95. We consider background checks to be a beneficial asset when hiring babysitters for children.

A national criminal record search can give information about the infractions and crimes committed by a person, DUI charges, court proceedings, trial results, and charges that are pending. People may opt for a countrywide search to access data from multiple states.

Background Check – Intelius Review

Intelius background check costs $39.95 and provides the most comprehensive report available. It’s more advantageous than a criminal record search in terms of finding a new roommate, and going on a date online, and reconnecting with family members who’ve been out of touch for a long time.

Through the report, one can distinguish individuals and discover facts about their homes, age, insolvencies, criminal histories, court records, and matrimonial status. Thanks to this, anyone can manage to dodge dating people who were hitched and searching for an extramarital relationship.

Identity Check Services

The Intelius people search can validate a person’s identity. This is a more efficient method for visitors and subscribers to get access to recent services and products rather than implementing a whole new one.

Note that Intelius isn’t a background check service that has been sanctioned by the FCRA. This implies that prospective employees and renters cannot be the focus of background probes by employers or landlords.

Reputation and Accuracy

Despite the fact that a few people have noted a few errors in Intelius’ search results, they still insist that their results are correct. Nevertheless, some reports may leave out important information like present addresses, social media accounts, or contact numbers. It’s probably a safe bet to work with the assumption that most of the search results are reliable.

This company has had a complicated relationship with the public. Individuals have expressed their dissatisfaction regarding their pricing and subscription plans in the past. As retrieving a refund from Intelius for such items can be hard or very unlikely to happen, users should be sure to read the small print.

Intelius Reviews From Around the Web

Rose M., from Sitejabber, commented that they had attempted to locate a lost friend via social media but it was unsuccessful until they tried Intelius people search and they were grateful for the help.

Suzanne V. from Trustpilot had been searching for her husband’s biological father for a long time and was delighted when Intelius people search was able to assist. Another Trustpilot user, Gsup7s, also shared their positive experience, saying the service was exceptional and the customer service was excellent.

Alternatives to Intelius

If Intelius people search doesn’t fulfill your needs for a quick background screening, there are three other services that stand out as potential alternatives. We have identified the top three replacements for the Intelius background check.

TruthFinder is one of the three companies that provide background check services that are mentioned on the background checklist. Since 2015, this business has been providing its services, and it brags about being able to do more exhaustive searches than its rivals.

By perusing the TruthFinder site, you can decide if this background check service fits your needs.

All individuals can utilize self-checking devices in order to stay up to date on their background checks

Has two different payment plans available, one paying a monthly fee of $28.05, and the other having a bi-monthly fee of $46.56.

PeopleFinders is an alternative option available to users. This website gathers information from multiple public records sources, such as arrest records and recent court documents, to help users discover more about the backgrounds of individuals they’ve encountered or become disconnected from. The most commonly praised aspects of PeopleFinders’ public data search are its accuracy and expansiveness.

The highest-rated features of the program are as follows:

PeopleFinders offers a reverse email search to make sure it’s authentic

It’s also possible to search using a mobile app

As with Intelius, Instant Checkmate can verify your background in an instant. Data about individuals are made available. However, the two services aren’t identical.

Intelius uses a broad variety of public and private sources to compile its data, whereas Instant Checkmate relies on public documents and social media to do the same. When comparing the two services, Intelius background check is the clear winner in terms of accuracy because of its comprehensiveness and reliability, whereas Instant Checkmate’s results are hit or miss. Instant Checkmate only provides the bare minimum in background checks and public record information, whereas Intelius background check

Intelius Review: Final Verdict

When you’re trying to locate someone quickly and accurately, the Intelius background check can be a useful tool. They offer different subscription plans for both one-time and frequent users. The Intelius background check services can assist you in finding what you need quickly and cost-effectively, giving you peace of mind along the way.

If you’re interested, sign up with Intelius now to begin your background check.

