Sports

Chuck Pagano joins WISH-TV as exclusive Colts analyst

INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), today announced that former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano will join WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Emmy award-winning Sports 8 team as a Colts Analyst for the 2022 NFL season.

“We are excited to have Coach Pagano join us every Sunday during the Colts season. The insight he will provide Colts fans weekly will be unmatched,” said Calhoun. “In addition to his expert analysis, we will also talk beyond the football field with Pagano.”

Starting September 11, Pagano will go one-on-one with Calhoun in a special segment titled “Chuck Checks IN.” The weekly feature will air LIVE Sunday mornings at 11am on Countdown to Kickoff on WISH-TV.

“I have a strong connection with the Indianapolis community and have the utmost respect for AC,” said Pagano. “I can’t wait to join him and his team on Sundays talking Colts football and giving my analysis on game day.”

Pagano coached the Colts from 2012-2017 where he led the organization to two AFC South titles and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. Pagano, who spent over three decades on the college and NFL sidelines, guided the Colts to a 53-43 record during his tenure in Indianapolis.

“No other station in Indiana provides more Colts coverage than WISH-TV, and with Chuck Pagano on our team, Colts fans will get in-depth insight every week,” said McCoy. “As Indiana’s Statewide News Network, we are committed to creating unique experiences through our Focus on Family and Community. This addition expands our sports lineup on MyINDY-TV 23 and WISH-TV, solidifying our presence as Indiana’s local sports stations.””

WISH-TV currently takes the lead in Colts coverage with the only one-hour Colts pregame show “Countdown to Kickoff” and the only Colts postgame show “GEMCO Postgame Show.” WISH-TV is also the exclusive local broadcaster of the two Monday Night Football games when the Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 28 and the L.A. Chargers on December 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.