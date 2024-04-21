Hoosiers add another transfer commit during Woodson’s big week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Mike Woodson has been working.

The Indiana men’s basketball head coach picked up another commit out of the transfer portal Saturday.

Former Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle announced on Instagram that he’s headed to Bloomington for the 2024-25 season — with three years of eligibility remaining.

Carlyle comes to the Hoosiers after playing in 23 games for the Cardinal, 16 of those in the starting lineup.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists a game while shooting 38.6% from the floor during his solo season at Stanford. He scored in double figures in 15 games — his best being a 31-point performance in a home loss to Washington State Jan. 18. That’s the most points ever scored in a single game by a Stanford freshman.

From three-point range, Carlyle made 32 of his 100 attempts — 6-of-8 against then No. 4 Arizona in December.

During his time on the West Coast, Carlyle was named Associated Press National Player of the Week on Jan. 2, and finished the season as an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team.

Carlyle is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, where he played for Overtime Elite his senior year. He also won a state championship with Milton High School his sophomore season. He was ranked the fourth best player in the state heading to college ball — the fifth-best combo guard in the entire country.

Carlyle becomes the third big transfer portal commit for Woodson and the Hoosiers this past week. Washington State guard Myles Rice and Arizona center Oumar Ballo will both join Carlyle in Bloomington next season.

The Hoosiers ended the 2023-24 season with a 19-14 record, opting not to accept an invite to the NIT Tournament. Indiana’s 72.3 points per game was third-worst in the Big Ten Conference, while their scoring defense was just as bad in conference.

IU’s second-best scorer forward Malik Reneau announced he will return for his junior season in Bloomington, while fellow top scorers center Kel’el Ware and forward Mackenzie Mgbako will test their talents in the 2024 NBA Draft.