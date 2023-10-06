What IU freshman guard Ian Stephens took away from his time at New Palestine High School

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University men’s basketball has a bunch of new players on this year’s roster.

One of those new players is freshman guard Ian Stephens, a walk-on.

“It’s really everything you could’ve asked for,” Stephens told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff during IU basketball media day. “The campus, the basketball facility, and the people around the program. You can’t ask for anything more than that. It’s been so great to me, and I know the other guys too.”

Stephens, a New Palestine High School graduate, is quickly adjusting to life at IU. He said he’s getting to know his new teammates and that they are already forming friendships.

“We all hang out all the time,” Stephens said. “If we’re not doing homework, we’re with each other or in here (basketball facility).”

During his senior year at New Pal, Stephens averaged 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Those numbers helped the Dragons finish the year with a 23-3 overall record, which included a sectional title. He shot 59% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line (17-of-42) as a senior.

When asked what he learned during his time at New Pal that will help in Bloomington, Stephens had a simple answer:

“Just to be thankful for the people that have done the most for you,” Stephens said. “There have been a lot of people who helped me get here.”

Stephens will study business at IU.

Hoosier Hysteria is set for Oct. 20 inside Assembly Hall.

Just over a week later, IU will begin exhibition play with a contest against UIndy on Oct. 29.

The regular season for IU begins on Nov. 7 when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Big Ten play for the Hoosiers begins on Dec. 1 when they host Maryland at 7 p.m. EST.

