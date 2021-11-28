College Football

No. 5 Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14, awaits playoff fate

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) runs in for a touchdown in front of Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 5 Notre Dame finished off the regular season with a 45-14 victory over Stanford to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Fighting Irish won their final seven games following a home loss to Cincinnati but will likely need some help next week to get into the College Football Playoff for the third time in the past four seasons.

Stanford lost its seventh straight game to end the season for its longest losing streak and most losses in a season since a 1-11 campaign in 2006.