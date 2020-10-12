Falcons fire head coach Dan Quinn after 0-5 start

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn walks the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(CNN) — The Atlanta Falcons have cut Dan Quinn loose, firing the head coach following a fifth straight loss to open the season.

The move comes on the heels of a 23-16 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and alongside the dismissal of General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been named interim coach for the 0-5 Falcons who on Sunday travel to the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings.

“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said in a statement Monday.

The downfall of Dan Quinn

Quinn had been the head coach in Atlanta since 2015, a tenure that famously included the memorable collapse of Super Bowl LI. On February 5, 2017, Quinn’s Falcons led the New England Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter before ultimately falling in overtime, 34-28. New England’s 25-point comeback remains the largest in Super Bowl history.

Atlanta finished 7-9 in 2018 and 2019, failing to reach the playoffs in either season. Quinn’s seat in Atlanta had been hot for some time, with the 0-5 start to 2020 cementing his departure.

The Falcons are one of only three NFL teams without a win, joining the New York Jets and New York Giants at 0-5.