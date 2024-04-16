Fever fans celebrate Caitlin Clark draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse went wild when the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft Monday night.

Women at the watch party said this excitement has been a long time coming for women’s sports.

“So excited to watch the games and just seeing the female representation and seeing women get supported on the same level, if not more than male sports has been really exciting,” Indiana Fever fan Lindsay Perrin said.

“It feels great. Growing up and being a basketball player and watching Tamika Catchings and all of them win the championship in 2012…It’s just great being in Indiana it’s a basketball culture,” Fever fan Mya Parker told News 8.

Krissy Yocum drove with her daughter for two and a half hours from Bardstown, Kentucky. She says she wants her daughter to see women’s sports getting the recognition they deserve.

“Men’s [sports] have always been on the forefront so it’s time for us to have some platform so that we can grow,” Yocum said. “And we are growing.”

Other women who live locally say they are excited to be season ticket holders as more people become interested in women’s basketball.

“I just think that the athletes are underrated,” Alannah Reibel said. “Caitlin is one of those people who says, ‘We can shoot the threes, we are athletic and just as athletic as the men.’”

Some say this is a turn in the narrative and will bring female athletes into the conversation.

“I really think it’s great. We’ve always had the talent and the personalities needed for those big legends. We just haven’t had the opportunities or the coverage,” Hunter Champman said. “I think it’s so great; it shows the future is bright, ‘we’re here, we’re here to stay and we’re going to put on a show.’”

The watch party was family-friendly with young kids running around, taking in just how big women’s sports can be.

This is just the beginning for Clark and the other players drafted by the Fever. They are expected in Indianapolis for training camp at the end of the month.