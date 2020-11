Football Friday preview: Warren Central at Center Grove

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – High school football in central Indiana are onto the regional championships

As always, we bring you a live broadcast of a game every Friday night on MyINDY-TV 23.

This Friday evening’s matchup features Warren Central taking on Center Grove.

Greg Rakestraw and Lance Scheib, from our partners at ISC Sports Network, will have the call for Friday night’s game.

Both were on Daybreak Thursday to breakdown the game.

To watch the segment, click on the video.