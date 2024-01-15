17 Indiana basketball players nominated for 2024 McDonald’s All American Games

(WISH) — The McDonald’s All American High School Basketball Games will feature the top 48 players in the country this spring, and the list of nominees has been unveiled for this year’s event.

The list of nominees include 17 student-athletes, both boys and girls, who play basketball in the Hoosier state.

These are the boys basketball players from Indiana who were nominated:

Flory Bidunga – Kokomo.

Ace Buckner Jr. – La Lumiere.

Anthony Field – Cathedral.

Evan Haywood – Brebeuf Jesuit.

Tyler Parrish – Chesterton.

Justin Sims – Chesterton.

Steven Solano – La Lumiere.

These are the girls basketball players from Indiana who were nominated:

Alli Harness – Carroll Junior-Senior.

Avery Kelley – Reitz Memorial.

Ava Melendez – Portage.

Jordyn Poole – Fort Wayne Snider.

Chloe Spreen – Bedford North Lawrence.

Reagan Wilson – Noblesville.

Rachel Wirts – Center Grove.

Faith Wiseman – Indiana Creek.

Juliann Woodard – Jennings County.

Ava Ziolkowski – Crown Point.

The McDonald’s All American Games official release said that all names listed above were “confirmed by the nominating coach, principal and/or athletic director.”

Ultimately, only 24 players for each game will be selected for the McDonald’s All American Games (12 players for each team in the games).

The 47th annual McDonald’s All American Games will take place on April 2 in the Houston Toyota Center. The girls game will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT, while the boys game will follow at 9 p.m. EDT. The Toyota Center is the home of the Houston Rockets.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.