Which games will be highlighted on ‘The Zone’ this Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show, “The Zone,” will air highlights from the top games around central Indiana.

This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from 10 high school basketball games around the area.

In addition, WISH-TV’s “The Zone” Player of the Week will be recognized. Franklin’s Micah Davis earned the honors last week after recording 26 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals in a big win over Mooresville on Jan. 5.

Week 6: ‘The Zone’ Games

Game 1: Pike @ Carmel (WNDY Game of the Week)

A pair of 4-win teams do battle on MYINDY-TV as Pike (4-9) takes on Carmel (4-9). This is the WNDY Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Fishers vs. Avon

The No. 1 team in the state in Fishers (13-0) hits the road to face Avon (10-4) the Hendricks County Tournament champs.

Game 3: Westfield vs. Brownsburg

Undefeated and No. 3 Westfield (10-0) heads to Brownsburg (8-7) on Friday.

Game 4: Lawrence North vs. North Central

A rematch of last week’s Marion County Tournament semis brings No. 2 Lawrence North (14-0) to North Central (8-4).

Game 5: Franklin Central vs. Noblesville

No. 5 Noblesville (12-1) hosts the Marion County Tournament runner-ups in Franklin Central (8-7) on Friday.

Game 6: Guerin Catholic vs. Brebeuf

A huge Class 3A matchup has No. 3 Brebeuf (7-4) hosting a red-hot No. 6 Guerin Catholic team that just handed Cathedral its first loss last Saturday.

Game 7: Zionsville vs. Hamilton Southeastern

The Zionsville Eagles (7-6) get a road trip to play the Hamilton Southeastern Royals (9-5) on Friday night.

Game 8: Whiteland vs. Franklin

A rematch of the Johnson County quarterfinal thriller has Whiteland (10-6) travelling to Franklin (10-2). These teams played on Jan. 9, when Whiteland won 67-64. The Warriors eventually lost to Center Grove in the tournament finals.

Game 9: Jeffersonville vs. Center Grove

A pair of 9-win teams do battle as Jeffersonville (9-6) gets the long drive to Center Grove (9-4), the Johnson County Tournament champs.

Game 10: Danville vs. Western Boone

3A No. 2 Danville (13-1) hits the road to face Sagamore Conference foe Western Boone (2-10) on Friday night.

RELATED COVERAGE

