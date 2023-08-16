Battle for 2023 ‘The Zone’ Banner begins

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun with the 2023 "The Zone" Banner. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling all high school students: the battle for “The Zone” Banner is set to begin!

I will head to Franklin Community High School on Friday for a pregame tailgate before its football season opener vs. New Albany as the Grizzly Cubs begin their Zone Banner defense. I will present the 2022 “The Zone” Banner to the Grizzly Cubs for having the “Best Student Section” in central Indiana.

Franklin became the only two-time winner of “The Zone” Banner last year, also hanging the coveted award in 2016.

“The Zone” Banner is the undisputed top spirit award in Indiana that is presented to the best student section in central Indiana football. Here are three ways schools can win “The Zone” Banner:

School Spirit : The most passionate student sections cheering on their team on Friday nights!

: The most passionate student sections cheering on their team on Friday nights! Zone Madness : Show your love for “The Zone” with shirts, signs and chants!

: Show your love for “The Zone” with shirts, signs and chants! Social Media: Lead the charge on social media with voting & engagement! #WeWantTheBanner

Show your school spirit all season long and win The Zone Banner this year!

“The Zone,” featuring high school sports highlights, airs at 11:08 p.m. Fridays on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Past winners

2022: Franklin Community.

2021: Cathedral.

2020: Westfield.

2019: Mooresville.

2018: Brownsburg.

2017: Carmel.

2016: Franklin Community.

2015: Guerin Catholic.

