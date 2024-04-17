Caitlin Clark goes one-on-one with Anthony Calhoun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark made her debut as a member of the Indiana Fever on Wednesday with a press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After sharing her excitement for the next chapter of her career and the future of the Fever, Clark went one-on-one with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

During their discussion, Clark shares her already deep love for Indianapolis, and how special the growth in popularity for women’s basketball is.

“It’s obviously very special right now,” Clark said. “I think the biggest thing is when you see those (viewer) numbers up against the Masters numbers, MLB numbers, college football – to me, that shows how many people watch and support, and how much people love it, but they’re continuing to come back for more. Women’s basketball is at an all-time high right now, and I think it will continue to grow.”

Clark also weighed in on her excitement to play with Aliyah Boston, who she played with on Team USA, and how lucky she feels to join a talented organization.

To hear more from Clark and AC, watch the full interview above.