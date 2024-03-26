Indiana native Tucker Barnhart makes Diamondbacks opening day roster

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)— Zionsville resident and Brownsburg native, Tucker Barnhart is back in the big leagues.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the veteran catcher’s contract after the 33-year-old entered spring training on a minor league contract.

Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glover, made 43 appearances for the Cubs last year before Chicago released him in August. He slashed 202/.285/.257 with a home run and three doubles in 109 at-bats with the Cubbies before ending up in the Dodgers’ minor league system. In 10 games this spring with Arizona, Barnhart batted .217 with a pair of doubles, four walks, and five strikeouts.

“Usually in years past, I’ve come to Spring Training in shape and ready to play, working through things heading into Opening Day just knowing that you need to be ready for March 28th…This year was a little different. For me, Opening Day was our first game of Spring Training.” Barnhart told Sports Illustrated “For me, it’s been come in and compete and play like it’s the regular season, like every inning and every pitch matters.” he said. “I think it’s something that I’ll probably do now for the rest of my career, however long that is because I feel as prepared to play as I’ve felt in a long time. It’s been freeing to come into Spring Training just with the thought of competing,” he added.

Barnhart has nearly 3,000 plate appearances as a pro, slashing .243/.319/.356 with 53 home runs and 286 RBIs. He won two Gold Gloves during his eight-year tenure with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and 2020.

Barnhart figures to serve as the primary backup to rising star Gabriel Moreno.