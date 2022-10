Indiana Pacers

Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport.

Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot.

The spot also has arcade basketball games available for diners.

Officials say they expect the restaurant to become one of the most popular choices for full-service dining.