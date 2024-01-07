Colts Catholic chaplain announces resignation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts Catholic Chaplain Douglas Hunter announced his resignation from the position on Sunday afternoon.

Hunter posted the following message on X:

“January 7, 2024

Dear Colts Nation,

With a heavy heart, I’ve submitted a resignation letter as the Catholic Chaplain for the Indianapolis Colts. After much prayerful consideration, it is time for me to step down from this role.

Serving as the chaplain for the Colts over the past several years has been an honor and a privilege. I have been blessed to work alongside a dedicated and passionate team of players, coaches, staff, and the best fans in the NFL, and I have been inspired by their commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

Through our time together, I have witnessed the power of faith in action. I have seen players turn to prayer and reflection in times of triumph and adversity and have been humbled by their commitment to living out their faith in all aspects of their lives.

While I will miss my role with the Colts, I am excited to see where God takes me next. I will keep the Colts organization, players, coaches, staff, and fans in my prayers, and I do not doubt that the team will continue to thrive under the guidance of the new Catholic chaplain.

Thank you for the memories, friendships, and blessings I have received through my time with the Colts. I will always cherish the moments we shared and will continue to be a loyal team supporter.

May God bless you all, and may He continue to guide and strengthen you in all your endeavors.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Reverend Douglas Hunter, M. Div., M. A.

#ForTheShoe #Colts #ColtsNation”

Hunter had served as the team’s Catholic chaplain since 2017.