Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans are ready for Monday Night Football on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rick Stevens is about as big of a Colts fan as they come and is known as the ‘Colts Caveman’ on social media and at games when he dresses up in his Colts gear. He is ready to round out this holiday weekend cheering on the Colts as they take on the Chargers during Monday Night Football on WISH-TV.

“It’s Monday Night Football, it’s during the holidays people have time off from work, it’s going to be a huge party and it’s going to be a blue out,” Stevens said.

Stevens said Monday Night Football games are some of the best all year long.

“As a colts fan I love the primetime games,” Stevens said. “I love that we’re the only show in town. I love that we get highlighted and the spotlight is on the Colts and the Colts organization.”

Despite a rocky record, this year Stevens said he will be loud and proud during this game.

“I’m still a Colts fan. I still want them to win. I still want them to be that team,” Stevens said. “Hopefully Jeff Saturday has the guys ready to play. Nick Foles is starting over Matt Ryan so that might give the guys a little more encouragement.”

Looking to the new year Stevens said he is not making major changes to his Colts Caveman look.

“I have tried another outfit it didn’t go over as well,” Stevens said. “I will be the ‘Colts Caveman.’ I will go all out. I’m always all chips in.”

Through it all Stevens will be supporting the Colts and their ‘Kicking the Stigma’ initiative to help support those with mental health disorders.

Colts fans can catch WISH-TV coverage with News 8’s Anthony Calhoun starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.