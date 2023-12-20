Colts QB Anthony Richardson eyeing earlier-than-expected recovery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson can’t wait to start throwing a football again.

It’s been eight weeks since Richardson had shoulder surgery that ended his rookie season after playing in only four games for the Colts. The fourth overall draft pick from Florida spent a few weeks rehabbing in California before returning to the team just before Thanksgiving.

Richardson has since sat and watched his team make a playoff push behind backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Even though Richardson would rather be on the field with his team, he’s still growing as a player while sidelined.

“It’s allowing me to learn more about myself. Learn more about the game. Learn more about the people I do have in the building,” Richardson said. “It’s opening my eyes to a lot of different things that I didn’t have time to sit there and see and take in. I’m looking at the bright side of this rehab.”

Another bright side would be returning even earlier than doctors expected. Richardson is eagerly anticipating getting the all-clear to start throwing again — which he’s hoping comes weeks before originally planned.

“I think I’m progressing way faster than everybody thought,” Richardson said. “They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully, I’m trying to push to get before that. But we’ll see. Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, I know whenever that time comes, I’m going to rip it.

“I’ve never gone this long without throwing the football. It’s a little new for me.”

It’s been a long, tumultuous season for the rookie. From concussions to knee injuries and then the sprained AC joint, the season hasn’t gone how Richardson expected. He admitted he didn’t want to get surgery on his shoulder at first but knew it would ultimately be what would be best for the long haul.

“It was a little rough for me at first,” Richardson said. “Everybody was giving me their opinions on [whether I should have the surgery.] We talked to some doctors. They agreed that it was the best thing for me to do long-term for my career. Although I didn’t want to get the surgery at the time, I wanted to play, I wanted to be there for the team. This was probably the best thing for me and my future and the team.”

While Richardson said he can’t wait to be back on the field with the team in 2024, he’s still focused on getting the Colts to the playoffs this season.

“The guys, they’ve been going crazy. Gardner [Minshew]’s been going crazy. The defense has been going crazy. The other guys are stepping in to play. They’ve been making plays,” Richardson said. “But it’s not surprising to me because the staff — they do a great job with them just preparing each and ever week. Coach (Shane) Steichen does an amazing job. I’m not surprised. Hopefully, we can have a run at it.”

The Colts travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Christmas Eve before hosting two more home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans the final two weeks of the season. Entering Week 16, the Horseshoe holds the seventh and last seed in the AFC Playoff Picture.

