Irsay: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reaches for yardage as Christian Izien #29 and Carlton Davis III #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to make the tackle at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor will be undergoing thumb surgery, and likely will be out for a couple of weeks, team owner Jim Irsay told The Athletics’ James Boyd.

“There’s just not a lot of confidence in controlling (the ball) and the hand strength at this point, so the decision has been made to move forward in that direction,” Irsay told Boyd.

The Associated Press also confirmed the thumb surgery through a person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet made a formal announcement.

A report from the NFL confirmed the surgery, saying Irsay indicated Taylor would be sidelined multiple weeks. If Taylor is placed on injured reserve, he’d be out for four games.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on X that Taylor “suffered a thumb injury that is requiring further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward.”

Taylor had 91 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the Colts’ 27-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played through the second half against the Bucs with his thumb injury, Rapoport says.

Taylor made a triumphant return to the team in October after spending nearly 300 days on the Physically Unable to Perform List. At the time, his return was in doubt; the star running back had asked the team for a trade during training camp.

After Taylor’s return to the lineup, the Colts announced they’d signed the star RB to a three-year, $42 million contract extension.

In seven games this season, Taylor has rushed for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts (6-5) will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans (4-7) on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.