Jonathan Taylor is Pro Bowl Bound

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday night, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor sent the Patriots packing with his game-sealing 67-yard touchdown run. On Monday, the second-year running-back finally got the national recognition he deserves — he was officially recognized as a 2022 Pro Bowler.

The full rosters will not be revealed until Wednesday night, but Taylor’s selection was announced early since he led players in Pro Bowl fan voting with over 265,000 votes.

Taylor is the league’s leading rusher with 270 carries for 1,518 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also owns the NFL’s two longest rushing plays of the season. His game-sealing 67-yard touchdown against the Patriots on Saturday officially set a new franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 17 trips to the end zone.

“I walked in today and said, ‘All right guys, this is the new standard. Two hundred yards is the new standard.’ I mean, I never thought I would say that,” Head Coach Frank Reich said. “I really think that’s what someone like JT (Jonathan Taylor) does do. I mean, they’re stacking the box and I’ve got to tell you, it’s a little bit — you just have to get used to this, ‘Hey this guy, he’s that good.’ I mean, he’s that good.”

Here is what the Colts locker room had to say about Taylor’s week 15 performance: