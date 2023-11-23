What Thanksgiving looks like for these Colts players

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is celebrated in different ways for everybody.

For the Indianapolis Colts, the team is still practicing in the morning, but players get the evening off to celebrate the holiday with their families.

Traditions include enjoying simple time with family and preparing elaborate meals. Most take some time to think about what they have to be thankful for.

Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has a lot to be thankful for this year.

“It’s a house full of love, a house full of gratitude,” Taylor said. “Just being grateful for the positions we are in, in life. Not necessarily saying inside of these walls [with the Colts] but outside. We know this is a big part of our lives, but it’s not the whole thing. It is a time to really connect with family, loved ones, the people who have been there with you since day one and helped support you together where you are.”

Star defensive end DeForest Buckner is looking forward to the simple time with his family.

“A lot to be thankful for,” Buckner said. “Not going to have a whole lot of people here, it’s just going to be me and my family, it’s going to be a good time. I have a lot to be thankful for in my life, one being my family, so being able to spend time with them on Thanksgiving, with my boys and my wife will mean a lot.”

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was born and raised in Georgia and went to college at North Carolina, so the rookie knows a thing or two about good food.

“My family is not going to be here, but I’m going to JuJu [Brent’s] house,” Downs said. “He is from out here. I am going to go over there with his people, eat with them and I know it’s still going to be great food. I’m going to have a good family atmosphere.”

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Colts will return to home turf when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

