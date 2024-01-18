Indy Eleven signs former MLS forward for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Eleven just signed another piece for the 2024 season.

Forward Elliot Collier returns to the “Boys in Blue” after playing in 11 games back in 2018 while he was on loan from the MLS team in Chicago — the Chicago Fire FC. The New Zealander played three seasons between 2018 and 2021 in America’s professional soccer league. During his time in the MLS, Collier played in 54 matches with 14 starts. In his first season as an MLS pro, Collier appeared in 16 matches with 906 minutes of match time across the season.

Since then, Collier headed west to San Diego to play in the USL Championship level team — the San Diego Loyal FC. Last season, the 6-foot-4 attacker scored two goals and had three assists. The club finished third in the Western Conference before closing the doors on their final season.

Collier won a USL Championship title in 2022 with the San Antonio FC when Texas’s club defeated Louisville City FC, 3-1.

In between MLS stints, Collier scored six goals for the USL Championship’s Memphis 901 FC — which was second best on the team that season.

The “Boys in Blue” have announced 14 returners for the upcoming season.

As of Wednesday, January 17, the Indy Eleven roster includes:

Goalkeepers (1): Yannik Oettl

Defenders (6): Danny Barbir, Younes Boudadi, Callum Chapman-Page, Adrian Diz Pe, Macauley King, Aedan Stanley

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Diego Sanchez

Forwards (3): Elliot Collier, Sebastian Guenzatti, Roberto Molina

Think what you have what it takes to play for the Indy Eleven? Men’s open tryouts are Jan. 25-26. Click here to learn more and sign up.

