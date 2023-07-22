Indy Eleven women win W League Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven women on Saturday hoisted their first USL W League championship trophy at downtown’s Carroll Stadium, beating the NC Courage U23 2-1 in extra time.

The low-scoring battle took until the 63rd minute for the first goal to be netted. Indy Eleven’s Maddie Williams knocked it in at an angle to put the home team up 1-0.

The Courage tied it up shortly after, forcing extra time. However, the Eleven wasted no time to score the match’s third goal. Alia Martin, who was the hero of last Friday’s semifinal match at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, did it again with a Top 10 worthy bicycle kick into the top right of the goal.

Williams, Martin and the rest of the Indy Eleven women’s team celebrated the franchise’s first national championship in front of thousands of loyal fans at The Mike.

The game set a record as the most attended women’s soccer match in Indiana history, with 5,419 people through the gate, the Eleven tweeted.

Put another one on the shelf 🏆 pic.twitter.com/b6fQuKyUKm — Indy Eleven (@IndyEleven) July 22, 2023