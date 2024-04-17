IU’s Mackenzie Holmes drafted to the Seattle Storm

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. The Seattle Storm selected Holmes with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH-TV) — The winningest player in Indiana University women’s basketball history and the program’s all-time leading scorer is headed to Seattle.

Forward Mackenzie Holmes was selected by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft this week with the No. 26 overall pick. However, you won’t see her on the court this season.

“Holmes will undergo a procedure on her knee and miss the 2024 WNBA season. She is expected to join the Storm for training camp in 2025,” the Storm said in a release.

Holmes’ stellar career at Indiana ended after a loss to top-seeded South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

The team posted on Facebook “Our all-time leading scorer is headed to Seattle!”

“Mackenzie Holmes has been one of our greatest players ever to put on an Indiana uniform and will go down in history as one of the greatest,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said at the end of Holmes’ college career.

Holmes finished her career with 2,530 points and a school-best field-goal percentage of 63.9%. She had 990 rebounds, which is fourth best all-time at Indiana.