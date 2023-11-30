‘Milan Miracle’ trophy finds a new home

MILAN, Ind. (WISH) — Milan Schools unveiled a new trophy room for the “Milan Miracle” trophy won by the famous 1954 Milan High School Indians.

The hit 1986 sports film “Hoosiers” is based on the 1954 Milan High School boy’s basketball team, a team from a small town who won the state championship against the much larger Muncie Central High School. The game became known as the “Milan Miracle” after a game-winning shot in the final seconds by Indians team member Bobby Plump.

The popularity of the team and the game-winning shot inspired the fictional town of “Hickory” in “Hoosiers.”

On Dec. 2, the Milan Indians boy’s basketball team will have their home opener against the Lawrenceburg Tigers. Attendees will get the chance to explore the trophy room and see the 1954 championship trophy.

“I, as my teammates were absolutely amazed — we didn’t know what to expect. It is so much of an improvement, it’s awe-inspiring,” said Bobby Plump. When talking about the new championship trophy placement after the renovation, he added, “It just jumps out at you. You have to stop and look at it.”