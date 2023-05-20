2023 Indy 500 qualifying order

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the qualifying order for the May 28 Indianapolis 500.

Ryan Hunter-Reay. Colton Herta. Will Power. Helio Castroneves. Marco Andretti. Marcus Ericsson. Christian Lundgaard. Alexander Rossi. Scott Dixon. Simon Pagenaud. Benjamin Pedersen (rookie). Sting Ray Robb (rookie). Felix Rosenqvist. Tony Kanaan. Ed Carpenter. RC Enerson (rookie). Jack Harvey. Conor Daly. Devlin DeFrancesco. Graham Rahal. Rinus VeeKay. Pato O’Ward. Callum Ilott. Stefan Wilson. Takuma Sato. David Malukas. Santino Ferrucci. Alex Palou. Romain Grosjean. Kyle Kirkwood. Katherine Legge. Scott McLaughlin. Agustin Canapino (rookie). Josef Newgarden.

The qualifying will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gates will open at the track at 8 a.m., which Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue opening practice starting at 8:30 a.m.

Mel Raines, president of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee and NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee Board co-chair, and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings will be honorary starters for qualifying.

General admission tickets are $20. Children 15 and younger are admitted free with paying adults. All military personnel with a valid military ID will receive free entry.

