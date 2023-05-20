2023 Indy 500 qualifying order
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the qualifying order for the May 28 Indianapolis 500.
- Ryan Hunter-Reay.
- Colton Herta.
- Will Power.
- Helio Castroneves.
- Marco Andretti.
- Marcus Ericsson.
- Christian Lundgaard.
- Alexander Rossi.
- Scott Dixon.
- Simon Pagenaud.
- Benjamin Pedersen (rookie).
- Sting Ray Robb (rookie).
- Felix Rosenqvist.
- Tony Kanaan.
- Ed Carpenter.
- RC Enerson (rookie).
- Jack Harvey.
- Conor Daly.
- Devlin DeFrancesco.
- Graham Rahal.
- Rinus VeeKay.
- Pato O’Ward.
- Callum Ilott.
- Stefan Wilson.
- Takuma Sato.
- David Malukas.
- Santino Ferrucci.
- Alex Palou.
- Romain Grosjean.
- Kyle Kirkwood.
- Katherine Legge.
- Scott McLaughlin.
- Agustin Canapino (rookie).
- Josef Newgarden.
The qualifying will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gates will open at the track at 8 a.m., which Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue opening practice starting at 8:30 a.m.
Mel Raines, president of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee and NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee Board co-chair, and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings will be honorary starters for qualifying.
General admission tickets are $20. Children 15 and younger are admitted free with paying adults. All military personnel with a valid military ID will receive free entry.
