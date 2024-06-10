A special moment for Will Power in victory lane Sunday at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WISH) — On Sunday, NTT IndyCar Series driver Will Power got to celebrate in victory lane for the first time in two years.

Power won the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, his first IndyCar victory since June of 2022 at Detroit.

“When it’s your day, it’s your day,” Power told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff on SportsLocker Sunday. “We had a fast car. We saved fuel and went a lap longer (than Josef Newgarden). I think was the key to the win. It hopefully opens the gate, and we can really start pumping them out now.”

The victory capped off a successful Sunday for Team Penske as the three team cars finished in the top three. Josef Newgarden finished in second place with Scott McLaughlin finishing in third place.

“I think it’s a such a great team day to finish 1-2-3,” Power said. “Especially to get the win for my guys. They work so hard. The pit crew, the strategists on the stand. (I) had a phenomenal car.”

There was a special moment for Power in victory lane on Sunday, when he saw his wife Liz after he got out of the car. Liz battled major health scares the within the past couple of years.

“When I saw my wife’s face and she was crying, I was quite emotional,” Power said. “I know how much she’s been through over the last year and a half. To see her back and healthy and starting to do all the stuff that she used to do.”

It was a truly meaningful victory lane for Power.

Liz Power and Will Power, along with son Beau, during the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Skibinski | IMS Photo | Penske Entertainment)

“She puts a lot into the family and into racing,” Power said. “I feel great that I won for her.”

The NTT IndyCar Series has the weekend off before returning to the racetrack in Monterey, Cal. The next race is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on June 23 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.