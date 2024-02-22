Swoop, the South Bend Cubs mascot, is going, going …

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Swoop the Silver Hawk will be retiring at the end of the 2024 season for the South Bend Cubs baseball team.

The announcement came during a Thursday news conference.

In a joke-laden news release, Swoop said through interpreter Alan Rubin, “I’m incredibly grateful to have done this as long as I have. It’s been tough the last few years not being at every game. I want to be at my best when I’m in the stadium and out in the community. But this is a special group and a wonderful organization. I’m forever grateful to be a part of this franchise and do this as long as I have.”

The release wasn’t clear on the reason for the mascot retirement for the Minor League Baseball team that’s the High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Swoop’s final game will be on Aug. 25. His 28 years as mascot will be celebrated with a special Bobblehead giveaway.

Chris Hagstrom-Jones, assistant general manager of the Cubs, said in the release, “Swoop has been an invaluable member of our organization and great community leader. Even after our transition to the South Bend Cubs, there was never a doubt that we wanted Swoop to continue with the franchise. His contributions through programs like the Reading Club and numerous visits to little leagues, children’s hospitals, non-profits and other community-based organizations show why he is not just a baseball mascot but an ambassador for Michiana.”

Swoop officially debuted April 8, 1997, when the team was known as the Silver Hawks. The bird mascot has gone through a number of different looks over the years.

No word yet on a replacement but team officials said “plans are in the works”