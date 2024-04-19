‘Unprecedented demand’: Mystics move June 7 game against Indiana Fever to bigger venue

A pedestrian walks past a mural by Kwazar Martin featuring Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark on the near west side of Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Caitlin Clark Effect is in effect Washington, D.C., where 16,000 additional seats are needed for the June 7 game between the Mystics and the Indiana Fever.

The game will be held at Capital One Arena, a 20,356-seat arena used by the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, instead of the 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena that the Mystics call home.

“The move to Capital One Arena will allow for additional fans in the stands as well as premium hospitality options, including suites,” the Mystics said in a release Friday.

Ticket demand is just as high in Indianapolis, where fans are clamoring for the chance to see Clark and the Fever in action.

“Women’s basketball is at an all-time high right now and I think it’s going to continue to grow, and to be a part of that is something I don’t take lightly,” Clark told News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun in an exclusive one-on-one.

Clark, who made her debut as a member of the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, says “she couldn’t be more excited” to play in Indianapolis.

“I’m just excited as all of you are! If you haven’t got your season tickets, you need to get them,” Clark added. “I can’t wait to meet all of you.”

