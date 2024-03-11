VOTE: ‘The Zone’ Regionals Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Saturday, WISH-TV’s News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. featured highlights from some of the best high school basketball games around central Indiana.

Many teams in the area played for regional championships, as highlighted on WISH-TV. You can watch those highlights by clicking here.

Get your votes in by 3 p.m. Friday for the top student-athlete performance from last week. You can vote here, or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team.

The majority of the nominated athletes played in games that were covered on WISH-TV, but central Indiana athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be considered.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed during News 8 at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of central Indiana athletes had great games in the regional championships, but these four stood out above the rest.

‘THE ZONE’ REGIONALS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ben Davis’ Mark Zackery

20 points, 10 assists and 3 assists.

70-59 win over New Palestine at Southport Fieldhouse on Saturday to win the regional championship and advance to semi-state.

6’0 junior guard.

Center Grove’s Jalen Bundy

18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

68-56 win over Franklin at Southport to claim the regional title on Saturday.

6’0 senior guard.

Fishers’ Taden Metzger

18 points, all from 6 made three pointers.

66-52 win over Kokomo and Kansas-bound Flory Bidunga on Saturday to move on to the semi-state round.

6’2 junior guard.

Greenwood Christian’s Max Booher

26 points, scoring the Cougars’ first 14 points of the game.

49-42 win over Oldenburg Academy at Martinsville on Saturday to become semi-state bound.

6’3 junior guard.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed during News 8 at 11 p.m. on Friday.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

