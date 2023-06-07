Search
Voting open to send Fever players to WNBA All-Star game

(Image Provided/Indiana Fever)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever is asking for votes to send three of their ladies to Vegas for the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association All-Star Game.

The team announced on Twitter that “a new Fever era is underway,” and voting is now open to send Aliyah Boston (forward), Kelsey Mitchell (guard), and NaLyssa Smith( forward, to play in the WNBA All-Star game in July.

The voting ballot can be filled out once a day, with 2-for-1 vote days on June 11, 16, and 21. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. June 21.

The All-Star game is set is tip off at 5:30 p.m. July 15 in Las Vegas.

(Provided Tweet/Indiana Fever)

