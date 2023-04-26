A nice Wednesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather for the middle of the week with below average temperatures. Rain chances ramp up late week into the weekend.

Wednesday:

A few clouds mixing out in southern Indiana in the wake of Tuesday brief rain maker. We should see sunshine across most of the state for the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures should be a bit warmer, but below average for this time of year. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

Wednesday night:

Clear skies and calm conditions will allow for a pretty steep drop in temperatures overnight. Frost will be likely north of Indianapolis overnight, with lows falling to the middle/upper 30s across the area.

Thursday:

Quiet weather for the morning. Clouds increase ahead of showers and a few storms moving in for the mid/late afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday/Weekend:

Scattered showers continue into Friday morning. System will pull away making for a dry afternoon Friday, with highs in the low/middle 60s.

Another round of showers looks to arrive Saturday afternoon/evening, and will bring scattered light showers and much cooler temperatures for Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Chilly pattern continues Monday with blustery winds and light showers. Temperatures remain in the 50s through Tuesday, with a slow warm up beginning Wednesday of next week.