A warm weekend ahead!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice start to Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s with a mainly clear sky. Highs Friday will top out in the mid-80s with increasing humidity and cloud cover, too.

Lows Friday night will fall to the upper 60s.

A summer-like weekend with heat and humidity building Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm close to 90° on both days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Early next week, we’ll have a potent cold front move through the state which will generate showers and storms for the first half of the week. After that cold front passes the state, highs will cool to the 70s with sunshine through the end of the week.

