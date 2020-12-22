Active Wednesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A calm and dry Tuesday will lead way to our next system for Wednesday with winds and cloud cover picking up.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain partly cloudy as a slightly warmer night is ahead. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover will build in throughout the day ahead of rain showers moving in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain will eventually changeover to snow overnight into early Thursday morning. Snow accumulations look to stay under an inch for central Indiana.

Highs will rise into the low to mid 50s. Along with these much warmer temperatures, it will be windy as well with gusts exceeding 35 mph at times.

Thursday: As the snow moves out early Thursday morning, we will have a blast of Arctic air moving in behind the precipitation. This arctic air will cause our temperatures to nosedive into the upper 20s to low 30s for the highs.

8 Day Forecast: Prepare for a very cold Christmas Day overall with wind chill values in the single digits at times. We will quickly rebound going into the weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday. There is the chance for isolated showers on Saturday and scattered mixed precipitation Sunday. Highs will return to the mid 30s for Sunday and continuing into the new workweek next week.